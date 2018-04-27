0 Historic summit between North and South Korea focuses on denuclearization

PANMUNJOM, Demilitarized Zone, South Korea - A historic summit between the leaders of North and South Korea got underway Friday in what could lead to an end to the decadeslong rivalry and years of suspicion and antagonism between the two countries.

The two nations seemed on the brink of war just a few short months ago, but now in an extraordinary about face, South Korean President Moon Jae-In and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un are meeting at the Presidential Blue House in the Joint Security Area in the border village of Panmunjom.

It’s the first time since the Korean War ended in 1953 that a leader of North Korea has crossed into the southern section of the Demilitarized Zone, news outlets reported.

South Korea's Moon Jae-in and North Korea's Kim Jong-un shook hands at the start of the first meeting between Korean leaders in over 10 years. #KoreaSummit pic.twitter.com/96kXZmvJmo — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 27, 2018

Moon, an advocate of peace between the two countries, and Kim, supreme leader of the communist north since 2011, are expected to focus on three main topics --denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, a peace settlement and improved relations, but denuclearization is expected to dominate the discussions, according to The Associated Press.

There's the red carpet at Panmunjon, waiting both Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un for the #KoreaSummit pic.twitter.com/geZyAm32ta — Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) April 26, 2018

It’s unclear whether the closed-door meeting between Moon and Kim will lead to any progress in persuading the North Korean dictator to shut down his nuclear weapons program, something that has eluded the South and world leaders for years.

The summit precedes a meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Kim, which is expected in May or June.

South Korea's Moon Jae-in has arrived in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) for the inter-Korea summit. https://t.co/sgZEElzSFR pic.twitter.com/SyJiVFyxly — CNN (@CNN) April 27, 2018

At the truce village where North and South Korean leaders will meet for a historic summit, everything from the dessert on the menu to the artwork on the walls is full of symbolism https://t.co/pPLqB67Xjl — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 26, 2018

