  • Hockey fans honor Humboldt crash victims with hockey stick tributes, #PutYourSticksOut

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    As family members mourn the players killed and injured in a bus crash in Canada, hockey fans around the world are paying tribute to the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.

    It’s a simple display that’s popping up on porches: a hockey stick propped up outside. It was suggested by Brian Munz, a broadcaster with The Sports Network (TSN). He drew inspiration from a high school friend, CNN reported.

     

    Some added a candle to light the way for those players lost in the crash.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Others left sticks ready at a rink in the players’ memory.

     

     

     

    And if there wasn’t a stick available, a jersey and a puck took the place.

     

    While at the Hockey Hall of Fame, the sticks had a place of honor next to the Stanley Cup.

     

    Ten players with the Humboldt Broncos died in a crash last week. They were on the way to a playoff game when the team’s bus hit a tractor-trailer in Saskatchewan. Five others with connections to the team -- including two coaches, a volunteer statistician, a broadcaster and the bus driver -- also died, The Washington Post reported.

    Fourteen others were hurt, CTV News reported.

     

