HOLY COW: Car thief corralled by cows while running from Florida officers, police say

Cows helped Sanford officers corral a suspect who was on the 'moove' after crashing a stolen car, officials said.
The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter captured the incident on video Sunday night as police were following the vehicle.
Deputies said two suspects crashed a stolen car, bailed out and ran.
And that’s when the cows came home. The video then shows one of the suspects running through a cow pasture as the animals chased and surrounded one of the suspects, who was eventually captured by police.
No other details were released.
