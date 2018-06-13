  • Homeless man found dead in Tennessee car wash; search for details about his life goes viral

    MEMPHIS, Tenn.

    The mystery surrounding a homeless man who was found dead inside a Memphis, Tennessee, car wash stall last month produced some answers. 

    The photo shared on Facebook about Fulton McKinney by WHBQ Chief Investigator Jim Spiewak has been shared nearly 22,000 times since Monday. 

    People close to McKinney were able to produce documents that provide more details surrounding the man’s life

    McKinney told people he was a military veteran in his final years, but no one has been able to find any living family to confirm that information. 

    On Tuesday, Spiewak spoke with a woman, Ganelle Mitchell, who considered McKinney a father for part of her life.

    Mitchell said her mother dated McKinney from 1997 to 2003 and thought of him as a step-dad. She said McKinney moved from Texas to Memphis about 25 years ago with an uncle to “start a new life.”

    The uncle died shortly after they moved to Memphis and McKinney bounced around town until he met Mitchell’s mom, Mitchell said.

    Mitchell said McKinney never mentioned that he was a veteran or served in the military, which differs from previous reports. 

    The VA said Tuesday that they have no record of McKinney ever being enlisted in the military, even after searching three different databases. 

