‘Hot felon' Jeremy Meeks expecting first child with Topshop heiress Chloe Green, reports say

Topshop heiress Chloe Green and her felon-turned-model boyfriend, Jeremy Meeks, are expecting their first child together.
According to Us Weekly, multiple unnamed sources confirmed the news.
“They are very excited about the baby,” an unnamed Meeks source told Entertainment Tonight.
Meeks and Green began dating while Meeks was still married to his estranged wife, Melissa Meeks. The 34-year-old model filed for separation from the mother of his son, Jeremy Jr., in October after paparazzi photos showed him with Green on a yacht. Jeremy Meeks was stepfather to two of Melissa Meeks’ other children.
In addition to the baby news, TMZ reported that the couple may be engaged, as Green was recently seen with a ring on her left ring finger.
It was Jeremy Meeks’ ex who took care of the family when he was in prison for one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in February 2015. He was sentenced to 27 months in prison.
Meeks rose to fame when his mug shot went viral in 2014 because of his chiseled face and striking eyes.
Green and Meeks frequently post photos of each other on their Instagram pages, but so far neither has commented on or posted about the reports.
