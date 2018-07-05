House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer admitted to hospital

Maryland Democrat Steny Hoyer, the House Minority Whip, was admitted to a Washington hospital Tuesday for pneumonia, The Sun of Baltimore reported Wednesday.
Hoyer, D-Md., was admitted to George Washington University Hospital, spokeswoman Katie Grant said in an emailed statement.
Hoyer, 79, is resting comfortably, Grant said, adding that the congressman is expected to make a quick, full recovery, CNN reported.
"He looks forward to being back at work very soon," Grant said in the statement.
