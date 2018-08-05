Houston man shot in face dies after driving himself to hospital

HOUSTON - A Texas man died Sunday after he tried to drive himself to a hospital after being shot in the face during an argument, KHOU reported.
Houston police received a report of a person injured at a gas station and found a man shot in the face through the cheek, the television station reported.
Shooting Investigation: 8400 Broadway. Male shot in face. Transported to Ben Taub. #hounews CC8— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 5, 2018
The man told paramedics that he was arguing with men at an apartment complex when he was shot. He tried to drive to a hospital but only made it to the gas station, KHOU reported.
He died at Ben Taub Hospital.
Police have not been able to locate the apartment complex or the shooting suspects, KHOU reported.
