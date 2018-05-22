Houston Texans star J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe High School shooting victims

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt continues to make an impact in the wake of the mass shooting at a southeastern Texas high school, KTRK reported.
Watt visited some of the victims injured in the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School on Monday and took photographs with them and their nurses at the hospital. He also visited several victims at their homes, KHOU reported.
A gunman opened fire Friday at the high school in Santa Fe, Texas, killing 10 and wounding 13.
Among the students Watt visited Monday was Chase Yarborough, who he visited at home; and Clay Horn, who remains in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.
Horn could undergo more surgery Tuesday, KTRK reported.
>> J.J. Watt offers to pay for funerals of Santa Fe victims
Last week, Watt offered to pay the funeral expenses for the people who were killed.
>> Exchange student, substitute teacher among those killed
Thank you thank you @JJWatt for coming to see Sarah today. Even though she is not allowed to talk to much she has this huge smile on her face and keeps rambling on about you! You made her feel so special today it means so much to see that beautiful smile on her face! ❤️— Bri💚💛👼🏽 (@briannahuuston) May 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}