How to get a McDonald's MacCoin, free Big Mac in honor of iconic burger's 50th anniversary

    By: WPXI.com

    McDonald's is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic Big Mac in a big way.

    Starting at lunchtime Thursday, customers at 14,000 participating restaurants across the country will receive a MacCoin with the purchase of a Big Mac while supplies last, the company announced in a news release.

    From Friday through the end of the year, customers can redeem a MacCoin for a free Big Mac at participating restaurants.

    The coins have the following five designs, each paying tribute to a different decade:

    • The '70s MacCoin's theme is flower power.
    • The '80s MacCoin pays tribute to pop art. 
    • The '90s MacCoin has bold, abstract shapes.
    • The '00s MacCoin focuses on technology.
    • The '10s MacCoin honors "the evolution of communication." 


    According to WPXI, the iconic burger was created in the Pittsburgh area by franchisee Jim Delligatti.

    “When my great-grandfather Jim Delligatti invented the Big Mac at his grill in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, he just wanted to make his local customers happy,” said Nick Delligatti, fourth-generation McDonald’s owner-operator and great-grandson of Delligatti. “August 2 would have been my great-grandfather’s 100th birthday, and I believe he would be very proud knowing his humble sandwich has made such a lasting impression that people all around the world can enjoy it wherever they find a McDonald’s.” 

