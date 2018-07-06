  • How to get free Chick-fil-A on Tuesday, Cow Appreciation Day

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Chick-fil-A lovers rejoice. It is almost the day that you can snag free food from the fast-food chain.

    As the company says about the July 10 appreciation day, “Break out your spots and cow bells. We’re celebrating our favorite bovines the best way we know how: free chicken.”

    >> Read more trending news 

    First Chick-fil-A suggests either buying or make any type of cow apparel, including full cow costumes. Then visit your local Chick-fil-A from opening to 7 p.m. for a free entree with some exceptions. Salads have been removed from the Cow Appreciation Day promotion, which has been going on for 14 years.

    A complete list of what is offered can be found here

    >> Read: Chick-fil-A named Americans’ favorite fast-food restaurant

    More than 2,200 Chick-fil-A restaurants will participate.

    To find your closest location, click here.

    FILE PHOTO
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories