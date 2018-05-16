Hurricane evacuation: Helpful apps for finding gas, hotel rooms, traffic routes

If you are looking for information to evacuate before the storm, here is a list of apps and websites that may help.
For Federal Aviation Administration major airport status, see http://www.fly.faa.gov/flyfaa/semap.jsp.
For gas availability, see GasBuddy at https://www.gasbuddy.com/.
For a map of Xfinity WiFi hot spots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses, visit xfinity.com/wifi.
For traffic slowdowns or wrecks, road closures and other real-time traffic issues, go to Waze.
To find a hotel room, see expedia.com.
If you need information about weather, public alerts, shelters, forecasts and more, go to Google.org’s crisis maps.
If you want money transfer or storm tracking apps, or just want to network, try the App Store’s "Stay Safe After the Hurricane” collection.
Various hurricane apps are available from a collection Google put together.
