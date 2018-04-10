  • ‘I am Groot?' Cactus looks just like Marvel Guardian

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    “Avengers: Infinity War” may not be hitting theaters for a couple of weeks, but the tree-like character Groot is apparently making an early appearance in Arizona.

    Well, not really, but a cactus in Tucson has an uncanny resemblance to the superhero from “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Groot, KNXV reported.

    The television station reported that the familiar-looking cactus is protecting midtown Tucson.

    There’s no word if there’s a small raccoon guarding the plant.

     

     

