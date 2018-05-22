'I am ugly crying:' 5-year-old with autism says first word in McDonald's drive-thru

A 5-year-old girl in Athens, Alabama, gave her mom the surprise of a lifetime during a trip through a McDonald’s drive-thru.
Briana Blankenship shared the video of her daughter, Taylor, saying the word “mama” for the first time.
Blankenship said that Taylor has nonverbal autism and has never spoken until now:
“I am ugly crying in the McDonald's parking lot and the employees probably think I'm crazy. In the drive thru I suddenly heard Taylor say MAMA.
“For those of you that don't know. Taylor is 5 and has nonverbal autism. She has NEVER said a word. EVER.
“As soon as she said it I grabbed my phone and started recording. I'm pretty sure I held up the drive thru line but there was no way I wasn't getting proof of this. I can't explain how unbelievably grateful and ecstatic I am right now. #AutismAwareness #BigWin.”
The 5-year-old has been in speech therapy since she was 3 years old, WXIN reports. Blankenship said the next word the family hopes to hear is “dada.”
