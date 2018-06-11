  • IHOb? Hilarious reactions to restaurant chain's name change

    By: Kara Driscoll, Dayton Daily News

    Updated:

    International House of Burgers? 

    IHOP, the restaurant chain, announced they’ll be changing their name from “IHOP” to “IHOB.” Many people figured IHOP planned on tweaking the brand from an International House of Pancakes to an International House of Breakfast. 

    The restaurant chain posted a teaser of the new name on social media this morning: “Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers.”

    But people had a lot to say about the name change:

    It isn’t just patrons who are questioning the change. Other companies are jumping on the bandwagon too.

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

