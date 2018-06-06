IHOP to become IHOB, but what does the 'B' stand for?

The breakfast world has been rocked. After decades of being known as IHOP, or International House of Pancakes, the restaurant is making a big change, flipping the p into a b. But what will the b stand for -- breakfast, biscuits, maybe even bacon?
IHOP made the announcement via Twitter, teasing the big reveal for Monday.
For 60 pancakin years, weve been IHOP. Now, were flippin our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT— IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018
“We’re serious about the quality of food and our menu, and this name change really reflects that,” Stephanie Peterson, IHOP’s executive director of communications told USAToday.
The New York Post reported that the change is not a joke.
The “Today” show reported that more details will be released on Monday, but the famous pancakes are staying on the menu.
IHOP was founded as the International House of Pancakes in Toluca Lake, California, near Los Angeles in 1958.
