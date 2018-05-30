Inmate convicted of rape, kidnapping escapes from Oklahoma prison

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. - The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Muskogee County, Oklahoma, officials said Tuesday.
Mark H. Riffey, 46, is a 5-foot-9, 185-pound Indian male with short brown hair, a goatee and hazel eyes, according to a release from Sheriff's Office officials. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a gray shirt and brown work boots, the release said.
Officials said he was last seen cutting grass around 2 p.m. near Old Taft Road and 134th Street North.
Riffey is serving a sentence for child abuse, kidnapping, rape, assault and battery on a police officer, and domestic abuse.
He is considered dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 911 or 918-687-0202, officials said.
Sheriff Rob Frazier said people in the area should not pick up hitchhikers and should lock their doors and windows, remove weapons and keys from vehicles, and call law enforcement if they see anything suspicious.
Riffey also reportedly goes by the name Mark Faulk.
Sheriff's officials said they do not know where Riffey is heading, but they said he has ties to Sequoyah County.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
