‘It brought us to tears': Recovering addict anonymously treats EMT workers to breakfast

TOMS RIVER, N.J. - A group of emergency workers eating breakfast Friday night at an IHOP in Toms River, New Jersey, said they were “brought to tears” after a woman anonymously paid for their meal.
They posted a photo of the receipt on Facebook.
“Paid, thank you for all you do! Have a great day!” the note said.
It was signed “Recovering Addict,” with a smiley face.
Alyssa Golembeski, captain of the Toms River First Aid Squad, told Patch the six volunteer EMTs were floored by the woman’s generosity.
“We were all a little fried after Thursday night, and so Friday morning, getting that thank-you note, it was the nicest thing anyone could have ever done for us,” said Golembeski.
The bill for the six squad members was $77, CNN reports.
“This gift was amazingly thoughtful, and brought our table of tired EMTs to tears,” the squad posted on Facebook. “We are so blessed to be able to serve you and everyone else who lives and works in the greater Toms River area. Good luck on your journey of recovery!”
