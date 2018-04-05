  • Jack Nicklaus' grandson sinks hole-in-one, brings grandpa to tears

    By: Chris Vivlamore , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Gary Nicklaus, 15, aced the ninth hole as the caddie for his grandfather Jack Nicklaus.

    Known as GT, the younger Nicklaus scored his first-ever ace and had his grandfather in tears in a wild celebration. The 78-year-old Nicklaus finished tied for fourth at 4-under par. Their playing partner was 82-year-old Gary Player who finished tied for 10th.

    Nicklaus, the six-time Masters champion, said he ranks the hole-in-one by his grandson as his number one golf memory.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “To watch your grandson do that is special,” said a still choked up Nicklaus.

    Gary Nicklaus said he was just trying to hit the ball on the green.

    “For that to happen was unbelievable,” Gary Nicklaus said. “… It was surreal.”

    Nicklaus said he asked his grandson three days ago whether he wanted to take the last tee shot. When he agreed, Nicklaus said he told the youngster he would get a hole-in-one.

    The 68-year-old Tom Watson won the Par 3 Contest.

    Nick Fleetwood and Thomas Pieters finished tied for second at 5-under par and Adam Hadwin and Chez Reavie finished tied for fourth with Nicklaus. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jack Nicklaus' grandson sinks hole-in-one, brings grandpa to tears

  • Headline Goes Here

    Patriots' Julian Edelman, assistant help thwart school shooting threat

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family could be on Broadway with ‘Les Miserables' karaoke rendition

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chuck E. Cheese expands 'Sensory Sensitive Sundays' for children with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Village bans some semi-automatic weapons, to fine owners daily who don't comply