James Avery, Texas jewelry icon, dead at 96

KERRVILLE, Texas - James Avery, the founder of one of Texas’ most beloved jewelry brands, has died, according to a Facebook message posted Monday by James Avery Artisan Jewelry. Born in 1921, Avery was 96 when he died, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
“It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of our founder, James Avery,” the jewelry company’s Facebook post reads. “We are forever grateful to Mr. Avery for giving us the opportunity to be a part of his dream. He was a dynamic, creative and generous man who touched the lives of many people during his lifetime through his work, his art and his giving spirit. His contributions will always be remembered as the company continues to build upon his artistic legacy.”
Avery started his business in 1954, setting up shop in a two-car garage with $250 in capital, according to the jeweler’s website. The brand is well-known for its Christian-themed jewelry and is headquartered in Kerrville.
“In lieu of sending flowers or other gifts, and in recognition of Mr. Avery’s generous and giving spirit, we welcome you to give to the charity of your choice,” the company’s Facebook post reads. Fans can also share memories and condolences at the James Avery website or by emailing JAtribute@jamesavery.com.
