0 Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton to team up for ‘9 to 5' sequel

They’re going to be working for a living from 9 to 5 again.

Jane Fonda has confirmed that a sequel to the ‘80s working class woman’s film is in development, according to multiple media reports.

Fonda, who was speaking with reporters about a new HBO biographical documentary, said that she is the executive producer on the project that is in development and that she’s working with writers and costar Lily Tomlin to bring the sequel to the big screen, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

She also said that not only will she and Tomlin be in the new film, but so will Dolly Parton.

Rashida Jones and Pat Rosnick already signed with 20th Century Fox to write the screenplay.

Deadline reported that the sequel will be the story of three younger women who ask the original characters for help dealing, and getting even, with their male bosses, Deadline reported.

The original film, which brought in $103.3 million in 1980, or $356 million in today’s market, took the plight of working women who dealt with the challenges, like sexism and misogyny, in the office world of the ‘80s. The sequel is coming on the heels of the MeToo movement.

The times, and working conditions, however could be changing.

“I’m sorry to say the situation is worse today,” Fonda said, according to People. “Today a lot of the work force is hired by an outside company. Who do you talk to if you have a problem?”

Tomlin brought up the challenges women faced and continue to face in the workplace during last year’s Emmy Awards ceremony when the three women reunited on stage to present the best supporting actor in a limited series or movie award, People reported.

“Back in 1980 in 9 to 5, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying hypocritical bigot. And in 2017, we still refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Tomlin said during the ceremony.

But Fonda says the world is changing since the first film’s premiere.

“I do think sexual harassment will tend to drop. Guys are scared,” Fonda said.

So if it isn’t the same issues as the first film, what will the women be dealing with 40 years later and will they be working for the same company? Fonda said that it could be a story of technology and corporations watching their employees a little too close and it will take place at the same business, Consolidated Companies.

“With social media, the internet, you can be spied on very easily,” Fonda said.

