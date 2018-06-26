Janet Jackson to receive BMI Icon award

ATLANTA - Janet Jackson’s year of high visibility continues.
On Aug. 30, Jackson will be honored as the BMI Icon at the 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta.
The ceremony, hosted by BMI president and CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI vice president, creative Catherine Brewton, will be held at Atlanta Symphony Hall.
Jackson has sold more than 160 million records worldwide and is the only artist in Billboard history to have three different albums -- “Control,” “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814” and “Janet” -- produce five or more Top 10 singles on the Hot 100 chart.
“She is the definition of an icon and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor,” Brewton said.
Jackson, who received the Billboard Icon Award in May, joins a list including Patti LaBelle, Nile Rodgers, Snoop Dogg and Al Green with her BMI Icon accolade.
This is the third consecutive year the event will be held in Atlanta, after previous stints in New York and Los Angeles. It is not open to the public.
BMI will also salute songwriters, producers, publishers and administrators from the past year’s 35 most-performed R&B/Hip-Hop songs in the United States. The BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriter, Producer and Publisher of the Year will also be named during the ceremony.
