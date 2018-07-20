Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift to star in movie adaptation of 'Cats' musical

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical “Cats” is finally getting a film version.
Playbill reported that Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Ian McKellen are set to star in the film adaptation.
It was previously reported that the film would be directed by Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper, whose previous credits include “Les Misérables” and “The King's Speech.”
Variety reported that Oscar winner Hudson will play Grizabella, the “glamour cat” who sings the musical’s big number, “Memory.” The roles McKellen, Swift and Corden will play have not been announced.
Well, I guess the CATS out of the bag! 🐱🐱🐱 pic.twitter.com/qMq6W5gAVb— Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) July 20, 2018
Production will start on the film in November.
Webber composed “Cats” based on T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” a poem collection released in 1939. The collection was about “Jellicle cats” and their secret world, according to Variety. The musical focuses on the cats as they choose which cat will go to the “Heaviside layer” and return to a new life. It originally opened on Broadway in 1982 and ran for 18 years there and ran for 21 years in London’s West End.
“Cats” was previously released as a direct-to-video film in 1998.
A release date for the new adaptation has not been announced.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}