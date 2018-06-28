0 Joe Jackson, patriarch of Jackson family, dead at 89

Joe Jackson, the father of the late pop singer Michael Jackson and the patriarch of the Jackson family, has died, according to a report from TMZ.

According to one of his sons, Jermaine Jackson, he had been in failing health. TMZ reported that, according to unnamed family sources, he died at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in Los Angeles.

>> Read more trending news

Variety reported that Michael Jackson’s estate confirmed the news.

“We are deeply saddened by Mr. Jackson’s passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Katherine Jackson and the family,” estate co-executors John Branca and John McClain said in a statement. “We had developed a warm relationship with Joe in recent years and will miss him tremendously.”

Prince Jackson, one of Michael Jackson’s sons and a grandson of Joe Jackson, posted about the loss on Instagram.

“This man is and always will be an example of sheer willpower and dedication,” the caption read. “He didn’t choose the path that was the easiest but he choose the path that was best for his family. You taught me to take pride in the Jackson name and what it really means, you taught me dedication in the face of adversity and most of all you showed me strength and fearlessness. There is and never will be someone like you. Fly free and until we meet again The Hawk.”

Other family members, including daughter LaToya and grandsons Taj and Randy Jackson Jr., posted about the news on Twitter.

I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jacksonhttps://t.co/F5UfYjEgYx — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) June 27, 2018

Precious moments I will always cherish! I love you! #RIP

Joe Jackson pic.twitter.com/3kUWg1ffrX — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) June 27, 2018

RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/SI1C7lUuG6 — RANDY JACKSON (@randyjacksonjr) June 27, 2018

We feel all the love and support from you guys and are extremely thankful 🙏🏽 — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) June 27, 2018

Born in Fountain Hill, Arkansas, in 1928, Joseph Walter Jackson was the oldest of five children. His parents split when he was 12 and he moved with his father to Oakland, California. His mother moved to Indiana.

Jackson moved to Indiana at age 18 and worked to become a boxer. He married Katherine Scruse in 1949, having annulled a prior marriage to be with her. They had 10 children together.

Noticing the musical talent of many of his children, he became a talent manager for them. By 1966, The Jackson 5 formed, and the group enjoyed success.

Throughout the marriage, according to Katherine Jackson’s 1990 autobiography, her husband committed adultery. She filed for divorce in 1973, but it was later rescinded. In 1974, Joh'Vonnie Jackson was born out of a decadeslong affair Joe Jackson had with Cheryl Terrell. Katherine Jackson would file for divorce a second time, but she never legally went through with the split.

Michael Jackson became the most notable breakout star of the family, firing his father as his manager in 1979. His brothers later fired their patriarch as their manager in 1983.

Tabloid reports would emerge of Joe Jackson’s abusive nature with his family. By 1993, Michael Jackson appeared on the “Oprah Winfrey Show,” saying he was physically and mentally abused by his father during his childhood. The claim is disputed among the Jackson siblings.

When Michael Jackson died in 2009, he left nothing in his estate to his father.

In his later years, Joe Jackson was hospitalized for various health issues.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.