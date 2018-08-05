Jon Bon Jovi surprises patrons at Long Island supermarket

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. - Shoppers at a New York supermarket were living on a prayer when rock ’n’ roll icon Jon Bon Jovi arrived Saturday morning to promote his new line of rosé wine that he created with his son, Newsday reported.
Bon Jovi, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April, showed up at the Stew Leonard’s store in Farmingdale with his son, Jesse Bongiovi, and was led into the store by CEO Stew Leonard Jr., the newspaper reported.
"I'm just shopping," Bon Jovi joked.
Shoppers and staff at the Long Island store snapped pictures with Bon Jovi as he promoted his son’s wine company, Diving Into Hampton Water, WABC reported.
"It's just so exciting," shopper Cathy Smith, 57, told Newsday. " 'Living on a Prayer' is my song. I have goosebumps."
"We actually were coming for cookie dough," Lou Diaz, 43, of West Islip, told Newsday. "We talked to the lady over there, and she said, 'Oh, Bon Jovi's here,' and we didn't believe her. All of a sudden, everyone just started running. We were just trying to catch him wherever he went."
Diving Into Hampton Water is made in the Languedoc region in southern France and was launched earlier this year, Newsday reported.
