Judge: Dancing FBI agent accused of accidental shooting can carry his gun again

A judge ruled Tuesday that the FBI agent charged with accidentally shooting a man in the leg while dancing at a Denver distillery is allowed to carry his weapon again, according to multiple reports.

Denver District Attorney spokesman Ken Lane told the Denver Post that a judge amended a protection order issued for Chase Bishop, 29, after his arrest last month to allow him to carry his service weapon, “so long as it is done in a manner pursuant to FBI policy.”

Bishop turned himself in to authorities last month to face one count of second-degree assault in the June 2 shooting. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said authorities were awaiting the results of a blood alcohol content analysis to determine whether further charges should be filed against Bishop. Lane told reporters Tuesday that tests “do not support further charges,” according to KDVR.

Bishop was off-duty in the early morning hours of June 2 when he was caught on camera surrounded by people and dancing at the Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar in Denver’s Lower Downtown neighborhood, according to the Post and KMGH.

In video obtained by KMGH, Bishop can be seen performing a backflip in the center of the dance circle. As he jumps, a gun can be seen falling from his waistband. Authorities said the gun went off when he grabbed it, striking a person in the leg.

Officials said the victim suffered a serious injury, but that it did not appear to be life-threatening. The bullet hit an artery in the victim’s leg, according to the Post. The man’s attorney, Frank Azar, told the newspaper that his client was expected to recover.

Bishop is expected to appear in court again on Aug. 21, KDVR reported.

