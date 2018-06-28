  • July 4, 2018: Which grocery stores are open; what hours?

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Most grocery stores will be open on Independence Day. Some will have shortened hours, however, and at least one will be closed Wednesday.

    Here is a list of grocery stores and whether they will be open July 4.

    Aldi – Open 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. 

    Costco – Closed. 

    Earthfare – Open. 

    Foodland – Open.  

    Fresh Market – Open.

    Kroger - Open. 

    Piggly Wiggly – Open.

    Publix – Open.

    Sprouts – Open. 

    Target – Open.

    Trader Joe’s – Open. 

    Walmart – Open. 

    Winn-Dixie – Open.  

    Whole Foods – Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. 

     

