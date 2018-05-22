Kayaker fights for life after rattlesnake falls from tree into boat, biting him

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. - A day on the water turned into a man’s fight for life after a rattlesnake fell into his boat as he was going down the river.
The man, who has not been named, was enjoying the Edisto River in Colleton County, South Carolina, Sunday when the snake fell. It bit the 28-year-old man twice on the hand before the man’s friends grabbed the snake and got their injured buddy to land, WLTX reported.
Paramedics were able to get to the site within 12 minutes to take him to an area hospital, but during the transport to Colleton Medical Center, the man’s condition degraded.
He was admitted to the intensive care unit before being taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where he was listed in critical condition, WLTX reported.
Experts say rattlesnake bites are painful and can attribute to medical problems, but aren’t usually fatal if a patient is treated correctly, WLTX reported.
The symptoms of a rattlesnake bite come on fast, according to Healthline.com, and include:
- Severe pain.
- Drooping eyelids.
- Low blood pressure.
- Thirst.
- Tiredness or muscle weakness.
Healthline.com also says to look for two puncture wounds with swelling, redness and pain at the site, difficulty breathing, vomiting and nausea, blurred vision, sweating and salivating and numbness in the face and limbs.
If you are bitten, Healthline.com says to:
- Call 911 immediately.
- Note the time.
- Keep calm and still. Movement can make the venom to spread through the body.
- Remove constricting clothing or jewelry. The area will probably swell.
- Don’t walk.
- Don’t kill or handle the snake. Take a photo if you can but don’t search it out.
- Don’t use a tourniquet.
- Don’t cut into the bite.
- Don’t use a cold compress.
- Don’t give medications unless directed by a doctor.
- Don’t raise the bite higher than the person’s heart.
- Don’t try to suck out the venom.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}