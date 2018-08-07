0 Keith Urban comes up short at Wawa, woman pays his tab not knowing who he is

MEDFORD, N.J. - You never know who you’ll be able to help when they need it. A New Jersey woman figured she would help pay the tab of a man who couldn’t afford his meal at a gas station convenience store.

It turns out the man she thought was down on his luck was actually Grammy Award-winning country star Keith Urban, The Associated Press reported.

Ruth Reed was at a Medford, New Jersey, Wawa on Friday night. So was Urban on his way to his concert in Camden.

Reed, who is a substitute teacher, had made a resolution to help customers she ran into at Wawa, the AP reported. When she was waiting to check out, the man in front of her was a few bucks short for his bill, so she paid the remainder.

>> Read more trending news

He thanked Reed, saying that his name was Keith. That’s when she told him he resembled Keith Urban, the AP reported.

Turns out, he more than resembled the singer, but she didn’t believe he was who he said he was. But Urban’s bodyguard confirmed his identity.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

“It was then I realized what an idiot I was,” Reed said.

Reed’s story has gone viral. One of her former students posted on Twitter, “My favorite story of the day is how my 3rd grade teacher thought Keith Urban was down on his luck and couldn’t pay for his Wawa snacks so she bought them for him. What an angel.”

My favorite story of the day is how my 3rd grade teacher thought @KeithUrban was down on his luck and couldn’t pay for his wawa snacks so she bought them for him. What an angel. pic.twitter.com/mJccVOQWtp — Olivia Rose Prouse (@liverdiverz) August 4, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.