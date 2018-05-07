Ken Jeong stops stand up routine to help woman in medical emergency

PHOENIX - Many may not realize that one of the hottest comedians is also a doctor.
Ken Jeong is a licensed surgeon in California, but doesn’t currently practice medicine. But that didn’t stop him from jumping into action when a woman in the audience at his show in Arizona over the weekend had a seizure, Entertainment Tonight reported.
He had thought he was being heckled, but then realized their calls for help were real, USA Today reported.
Jeong went to the woman, cleared room for her and, with the help of an EMT in the audience, tended to the woman until paramedics arrived, Entertainment Tonight reported.
She was rushed from the Stand Up Live comedy club to an area hospital for treatment.
After the emergency was under control, Jeong resumed his show.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}