  • Kenny Chesney brings Super Bowl champion Eagles onstage during Philadelphia concert

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PHILADELPHIA - Country music star Kenny Chesney surprised Philadelphia fans by bringing several members of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles onstage during his concert at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night, WPHT reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Chesney introduced team owner Jeffrey Lurie, coach Doug Pederson and players Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz and other team members. The team members also brought the Vince Lombardi Trophy onstage, which signified their Super Bowl LII victory against the New England Patriots in February.

    Pederson led the crowd in an E-A-G-L-E-S chant, WPHT reported.

    With the Eagles onstage, Chesney played “Boys of Fall” to honor the Super Bowl champions.

    “We have not done this song on tour until tonight,” Chesney told the audience. “Because we did it on purpose. Because, the first time I played ‘Boys of Fall’ I wanted it to be in the stadium where they won the Super Bowl.”

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kenny Chesney brings Super Bowl champion Eagles onstage during…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Eunice Gayson, first ‘Bond girl,' dies at 90

  • Headline Goes Here

    Actor Vince Vaughn arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump arrives in Singapore for historic summit

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Korea summit: Kim Jong Un arrives in Singapore ahead of historic…