Kentucky off-duty officer killed; suspected shooter dies in Tennessee

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A Kentucky off-duty police officer was shot and killed Thursday, and the suspected gunman was killed several hours later by authorities in Tennessee, WFIE reported.

    The Hopkinsville Police Department said that officer Phillip Meacham, 38, was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer. The man shot Meacham, who was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

    A Facebook post by the Logan County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Friday that the alleged shooter, James Kennith Decoursey, was killed by authorities in Clarksville, Tennessee.

    The Kentucky New Era reported that Meachem was the first law enforcement officer killed in Christian County since 1987. He was a 14-year veteran in law enforcement and leaves behind a wife and two children, WFIE reported.

    During a news conference Thursday, Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner asked for prayers for Meacham’s family. Kentucky New Era reported.

    “This is new to me,” Sumner said. “I don’t know how to do this. I don’t know what I’m supposed to say. I just ask for everybody’s support.”

     

     

     

