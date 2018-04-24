Keshia Knight Pulliam finalizes divorce with Ed Hartwell, gets primary custody

Keshia Knight Pulliam’s divorce with Ed Hartwell has been finalized, and she received primary custody of their one-year-old daughter Ella Grace, according to TMZ.
Hartwell -- an ex-NFL player who was married to former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast mate Lisa Wu -- married Pulliam in 2016, but the union only lasted a few months. The split was acrimonious, and the two sides hurled various accusations against each other in court from 2016 into 2017.
In April, Pulliam questioned Hartwell’s ability to take care of their daughter based on his use of prescription drugs. He questioned the paternity of the girl, but she was ultimately deemed his. The month before, it was reported that Hartwrell tried to seek joint custody, but lost that battle.
Hartwell acknowledged adultery and is now living with Tonya Carroll, who’s pregnant with his child. He is supposed to pay about $3,000 a month in child support to Pulliam, TMZ reported.
Knight Pulliam is a former child star who appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother” in the spring.
