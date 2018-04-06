Kid Rock announces ‘Redneck Extravaganza' tour, Brantley Gilbert joins some dates

Kid Rock has announced a 15-date U.S. tour.
The “Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour” will include Brantley Gilbert and Wheeler Walker Jr. on most dates and was announced on the musician’s Facebook page and Twitter profile Friday.
The tour, which is billed on flyers as “not for politically correct pansies, dudes who wear French cowboy boots or anyone who thinks the Kardashians are smart business people,” starts in August and ends in October.
Tickets go on sale April 13 and can be bought online or at the venue box office.
Dates for the “Redneck Extravaganza” tour are below. More information on tickets and guests at specific dates are at KidRock.com.
Aug. 3: Bangor, Maine, at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 4: Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 18: Auburn, Washington, at White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 – Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 24: Wheatland, California, at Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 25: San Bernadino, California, at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Sept. 1: Raleigh, North Carolina, Coastal Credit Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 7: St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 14: Syracuse, New York, at Lakeview Amphitheater
Sept. 15: Saratoga Springs, New York, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 21: Indianapolis at Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
Sept. 22: Chicago at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 29: Boston at Xfinity Center
Oct. 12: Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 13: West Palm Beach, Florida, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre
