Kitten abandoned in shelter mailbox looks for new home

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HAWTHORNE, Calif. - A kitten that was abandoned in the mailbox of a Hawthorne, California, animal shelter is now up for adoption.

    KABC reported that Brett, a black-and-white domestic short hair kitten, was found in the mail box when a staffer heard meowing.

    Brett was 2 weeks old when he was found in the mailbox in March. According to a Facebook post from the shelter, his condition was touch and go after being in the heat.

    “Abandoning an animal is a crime and very cruel,” spcaLA president Madeline Bernstein told KABC. “The kitten could have easily died inside the mailbox.”

    Veterinary staff at the shelter jumped into action to get Brett well. He was put into foster care where he was bottle-fed until he could eat on his own. 

    Now 2 months old, Brett is ready for adoption. He was socialized through the shelter’s HEAL Program.

    Adoptions at scpaLA are on a first come, first served basis. More information is available at the spcaLA website.

