Labrador becomes foster dad to orphaned ducklings

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A 10-year-old Labrador has made way for ducklings after their mother disappeared and left the baby birds orphaned.

    His name is Fred and is the “resident dog” at Mountfitchet Castle in Essex, England, Insider reported.

    In something straight out of a children’s book, Fred has taken over for the missing mother and has become a foster dad to the nine chicks.

    He protects them as they huddle under him. Fred also gives the babies a ride around the castle grounds as they line up on his back, Insider reported.

    Workers at the castle shared Fred and his feathered family’s story on Facebook.

    Staff tells the BBC that Fred has taken the ducks for a swim in the castle’s moat. The ducklings sleep with Fred in his dog basket, the BBC reported.

