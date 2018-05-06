0 Lafayette College threat: Tweets claim student supports ISIS, is planning attack

A Twitter user who claimed to attend Lafayette College and support the Islamic State group reportedly threatened to attack the school's Easton, Pennsylvania, campus Saturday, sparking an FBI investigation.

According to Lehigh Valley Live, the person, using the name "Jafar Saleem (Brendan)" on Twitter, pledged to "destroy the Christianity within the school and make Allah proud." The Twitter user also posted a photo of several weapons with the caption, "Allah has graced us with these weapons of destruction to carry out his needs," Lehigh Valley Live reported.

The Twitter account has since been suspended, officials said.

In a pastebin.com post, the person claimed to have placed "several pipe bombs, pressure cookers and nail bombs around the campus and plan to inflict the most damage possible," Lehigh Valley Live reported.

The college tweeted late Saturday that students on campus should "stay where they are" and off-campus students should "stay away while the threat is assessed."

Lafayette College has received a threat this evening. We are in conversation with various law enforcement agencies to determine the legitimacy of this threat. At this time, we encourage everyone to remain calm. — Lafayette College (@LafCol) May 6, 2018

We are asking those on campus to stay where they are and asking those off campus to stay away while the threat is assessed. — Lafayette College (@LafCol) May 6, 2018

Active investigation continues with DPS, EPD, FBI. Officers from each agency will be inspecting each building on campus. — Lafayette College (@LafCol) May 6, 2018

The college's public safety department tweeted early Sunday that the campus is "not on lockdown."

Clarification and Update: Campus not on lockdown. We continue to search bldgs. Stay alert. Report suspicious activity (610) 330-4444.

______________________________________ — LafCol Public Safety (@LafayetteDPS) May 6, 2018

