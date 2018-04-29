  • Lamborghini sheared in half after it hits light pole

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A Lamborghini was cut in half after its driver hit a light pole Friday, fire officials said. 

    >> Read more trending news

    The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. 

    The back end of the exotic super-car was on fire and quickly extinguished, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said in a tweet

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lamborghini sheared in half after it hits light pole

  • Headline Goes Here

    French museum learns half its collection is counterfeit

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mississippi state offices closed Monday to honor Confederate Memorial Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man beaten by bat hasn't been getting donations pledged to him, mom says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Migrants from Central America arrive at border to seek asylum