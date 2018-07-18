0 Lay's releases 8 new potato chip flavors inspired by ‘local cuisine' of America

Lay’s is releasing 8 brand new potato chip flavors this month inspired by food favorites from across the United States.

Each flavor of the “Taste of America” collection is inspired by a regional favorite, based on customer feedback from different regions, a representative of Frito Lay told USA Today.

Starting July 30, the eight flavors will be available in the regional markets that are represented, through September 23.

Customers can also order all eight flavors online.

Here is the Lay’s Taste of America summer collection and featured region as described on the Lay’s website:

1. Cajun Spice, Central Gulf

Inspired by the flavors of the Gulf Coast with a taste of garlic, paprika, onion and oregano.

Inspired by the flavors of the Gulf Coast with a taste of garlic, paprika, onion and oregano.

2. Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice

Inspired by crab shacks along the Atlantic, here’s a taste of the Bay with custom-blended spices ready to savor.

3. Chili Con Queso

Inspired by legendary Tex-Mex of the Southwest, here’s a taste of velvety cheddar queso with a dash of spice.

4. Deep Dish Pizza

Inspired by the Giordano’s pizza recipe made famous in the Midwest, here’s a taste of their iconic stuffed deep-dish pizza.

5. Fried Pickles with Ranch

Inspired by a deep-fried favorite at Midwest state fairs, get a taste of fried pickles with ranch.

6. New England Lobster Roll

Inspired by lobster shacks of the Northeast, here’s a taste of fresh lobster served on a buttery grilled roll.

7. Pimento Cheese

Inspired by Sunday socials and Southern charm, here’s a taste of creamy sharp cheddar with a hint of cayenne pepper.

8. Thai Sweet Chili

Inspired by the food truck scene of the Pacific Northwest, get a taste of Thai sweet chili sauce with a hint of heat.

