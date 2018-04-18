Legendary Pittsburgh wrestler, Bruno Sammartino has died

Legendary wrestler, Bruno Sammartino has died. He was 82.
Sammartino grew up in Italy, but moved to Pittsburgh in 1950. He held the WWE Championship title for nearly eight straight years, which remains a record to this day.
Sammartino went on to perform many feats in the ring.
WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino has passed away at age 82. https://t.co/B8nUabP0oh— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018
He held the WWF Title for 12 years, the longest anyone held the title. He survived a broken neck and went back to the ring to fight again. He sold out Madison Square Garden 187 times.
He left wrestling in the 1980’s.
After wrestling he stayed in Pittsburgh where he was most loved.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}