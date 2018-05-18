Lincoln Tunnel bus crash: Dozens of injuries reported

NEW YORK - Two buses crashed into each other in the Lincoln Tunnel Friday morning, authorities said.
Dozens of injuries have been reported. FDNY told PIX11 that there are 25 minor injuries and seven serious injuries. None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening.
#BREAKING FDNY: 31 people injured when 2 buses collide outside Lincoln Tunnelhttps://t.co/2kW8n0bfex pic.twitter.com/GStenI9yXb— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) May 18, 2018
Port Authority officials told WNBC that the incident involved two NJ Transit buses that rear-ended each other in the center tube.
#FDNY members are on scene of a motor vehicle accident involving 2 buses in the Lincoln Tunnel. Currently there are 32 non-life-threatening injuries reported pic.twitter.com/5OmBZEeYcv— FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2018
