  • Lion vs. WWE wrestlers, who wins tug-of-war battle?

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SAN ANTONIO - A battle between man vs animal has a slightly unexpected outcome.

    Three WWE NXT stars took on a young female lion in a tug-of-war match.

    On the side of WWE were Ricochet, Fabian Aichner and Killian Dain. On the other side of the rope was a 2 1/2-year-old lion, USA Today reported

    >> Read more trending news 

    And it was the lion, named Axelle, that came out the victor, My San Antonio reported.

    The trio said that she wouldn’t move despite three strong men pulling on the rope. 

    “You’ve got these three huge men and they’re barely budging. They’re barely able to pull on this,” Chuck Cureau told My San Antonio. He’s the zoo’s director of public relations. “It just demonstrates the power these wild animals have. They may be trained but they’re certainly not tamed, and people underestimate the power of these animals.”

    The event happened in May at The San Antonio Zoo, SB Nation reported. But it wasn’t the first time that humans were bested by the beasts at the zoo. 

    Zoo officials started holding the tug-of-war game in 2016 for stimulation for the big cats, My San Antonio reported

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lion vs. WWE wrestlers, who wins tug-of-war battle?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Comic breakthrough: Female composer will score ‘Captain Marvel' movie

  • Headline Goes Here

    Minnesota family upset when mementos removed from son's gravesite

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bill Cosby sacks defense team

  • Headline Goes Here

    Areas of Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory for high-level bacteria