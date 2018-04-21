LIVE UPDATES: Barbara Bush funeral in Houston

Approximately 1,500 guests are expected to attend former first lady Barbara Bush's funeral in Houston Saturday.
Barbara Bush, the wife of the nation’s 41st president and mother of the nation’s 43rd, died Tuesday at her Houston home. She was 92.
About 2,500 mourners paid their respect at a public viewing held Friday in Houston, The Associated Press reported.
The service will take place at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. Jeb Bush will deliver a eulogy for his mother. Longtime friend Susan Baker and historian Jon Meacham will also speak during the 90-minute service and musical selections will be performed, The AP reported. A procession will follow, with burial at the Bush Library at Texas A&M University. The procession will go through Houston’s Memorial Park, which was beloved by the Bushes. Barbara Bush will be buried next to her daughter, Robin, who was 3 years old when she died of leukemia in 1953, The AP reported.
Notable guests will include first lady Melania Trump, former President Bill Clinton, former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, The AP reported.
