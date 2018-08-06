Live updates: Rick Gates testifies at Manafort trial

Rick Gates, Paul Manafort’s right-hand man for more than 12 years, has taken the stand in Manafort’s financial fraud trial to testify against his former mentor.
Prosecutors claim Gates, 46, was instructed by Manafort to lie in an effort to hide millions of dollars from the U.S. government.
Gates cut a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller's team earlier this year in exchange for his testimony. Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Gates was indicted Oct. 27 on charges that he conspired against the United States, conspired to launder money, gave false statements and did not file reports of foreign bank transactions and foreign financial accounts.
He and Manafort, 69, were additionally charged with tax evasion and bank fraud. Gates entered his pleas deal Feb. 23 and admitted to two felony charges.
Gates, who along with Manafort served in a senior role in President Donald Trump's campaign, has been a key cooperator with Mueller's team after he cut the plea deal in February.
Live updates:
- Gates is asked by prosecutors whether he was involved in any criminal activity with Manafort. He says, “Yes.”
- Gates said he conspired with Manafort to falsify Manafort’s tax returns.
- Gates testified that he and Manafort failed to report foreign bank accounts and they did it knowingly.
- Gates admits to embezzling from Manafort. According to The Washington Post, Gates testified that he, “added money to expense reports and created expense reports” to pad his salary by “several hundred thousand” dollars.
- Gates said that he and Manafort held 15 foreign bank accounts that they did not disclose to the federal government.
- Gates said Manafort's associate Konstantin Kilimnik, a Ukrainian polticial consultant, was listed on the foreign accounts.
- Gates said Manafort was paid by Ukrainian operatives for political work. They wired money from their companies to foreign accounts in Cyprus, he says.
- Gates said the financial filings were not submitted “at Mr. Manafort’s direction.”
- Prosecutors and Judge T.S. Ellis argue over the pace of the questioning. Ellis asks prosecutor Greg Andres about expediting the trial. Andres says “We’re doing everything we can to move the trial along.” Later, Ellis says, “We need to focus sharply.” As Andres tries to explain his questioning, Ellis says, “Next question.”
- Gates testified that he met with investigators 20 times.
