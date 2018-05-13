LOOK: Dogs smile for the camera in viral daycare 'selfie'

CINCINNATI - When the human's away, the dogs will play.
According to ABC News, some photogenic pups at an Ohio doggy daycare recently gained online fame after their adorable "selfie" went viral on Facebook.
The playful pic, posted March 30 by Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding in Cincinnati, shows dozens of pups posing for the camera. Although an employee took the photo, many commenters joked that one smiling pooch in the foreground appeared to be snapping a selfie.
A bunch of goofballs!Posted by Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding on Friday, March 30, 2018
The image has been shared more than 7,000 times.
