LOOK: Police officer gives boy new bike in heartwarming viral photo

KENT, Wash. - An officer for the Kent Police Department in Washington state who was on patrol Monday at Birch Creek Apartments encountered a boy whose bike was falling apart. The officer, identified only as Officer Clift, began chatting with the boy, and during the conversation suggested that the boy might need a new bike. He asked where the boy lived so he could drop one off.
The boy said he lived with his grandmother but didn't know the building number, so Clift asked him to check with his grandmother, saying that he would drop off a new bike when he came to work the next day. He had a bike at home that he knew would be perfect.
Clift delivered the bike to him Tuesday as shown in a heartwarming viral photo.
The Kent Police Department shared the photo on its Facebook page, saying, “Sometimes, this is our job and it ain’t too shabby.” The image has since been shared hundreds of times.
