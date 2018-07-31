LOOK: Shark lurks near unsuspecting paddleboarder in viral drone photos

CAPE COD, Mass. - A paddleboarder unknowingly had a unique close call with a shark Sunday in Massachusetts.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted the photos, taken by Cody DeGroff, of the shark lurking near the paddleboarder just north of Nauset Public Beach.
‘Close encounter of a peaceful kind.’ Yesterday morning Cody DeGroff (@Cdegroff10) captured these amazing photos of a white shark near a SUP just north of Nauset public Beach. The paddle boarder did not see the shark. pic.twitter.com/DQCeM3w7nf— Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 30, 2018
According to the tweet, the paddleboarder didn't see the shark swimming close by.
