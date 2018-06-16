  • Love in the air: German couple exchanges vows in tightrope wedding

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BERLIN - A couple in eastern Germany tied the knot high above the ground -- in a swing, dangling from a motorcycle on a tightrope.

    The couple, Nicole Backhaus and Jens Knorr, exchanged vows 46 feet above ground on Saturday in the town of Strassfurt.

    The tightrope was stretched between the town wall and a tower, and the motorbike was ridden by Falko Traber, a member of a family of artists.

    German news agencies said that the pastor who officiated the ceremony stood in a cage on top of a fire service ladder. 

    Bride Nicole Backhaus, left, and groom Jens Knorr, right, sit in a swing dangling under a motorcycle with artist Falko Traber, top, during their wedding ceremony atop a tightrope in Stassfurt, Germany, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

    Peter Gercke, AP

    While they exchanged vows in the air, the couple waited until they were back on the ground to kiss, to be safe.

    More than 3,000 people watched the wedding in the sky, which took place during a local festival.

     

    The Associated Press contributed to this story

    Love in the air: German couple exchanges vows in tightrope wedding

    Remains found on Florida property are those of man missing since 2015,…

    Former NBA player J.J. Hickson charged with armed robbery in home invasion

    World Cup 101: How did soccer spread all over the world?

    Teen turns himself in after shooting friend in face at swimming pool parking lot