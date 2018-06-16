‘Lucifer' reborn: Netflix picks up canceled Fox series

Netflix has made a deal to bring back “Lucifer,” a comic-book drama that Fox canceled in March after three seasons.
Netflix announced Friday it will release fourth season of the popular series on its streaming service, starring Tom Ellis as the Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar.
#Lucifer fans, rejoice: Netflix has picked up the show up for a fourth season! pic.twitter.com/AHkMJvEoTK— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 15, 2018
In the series, Morningstar gives up his throne to become a civilian consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department, while running his own nightclub. Lauren German costars as his detective partner.
Netflix has not announced a date for the new series release.
The decision came last minute, after a three-month, fan-led #SaveLucifer campaign on Twitter.
#LuciferSeason4 on @Netflix wow that sounds nice. You fans made this happen. #LuciFansrock #Lucifersaved ✊😈— tom ellis (@tomellis17) June 15, 2018
Thank you thank you THANK YOU to all the #Lucifer fans. You brought us back. YOU did this. So relax, take a breath, put some ice on those fingers that have been hashtagging up a storm... and get ready for more deviltime 😈— Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) June 15, 2018
Excited, and a little emotional. 😈❤️#LuciferSeason4 pic.twitter.com/yCK4OuMKbQ— Scarlett Estevez (@ScarMestevez) June 15, 2018
I am so proud of Lucifer family, this cancellation thing showed how great we are together and what amazing things we can do— #savelucifer (@chloeslucifer) June 15, 2018
I am so proud of us all
WE DID IT! #LuciferSeason4
This isn’t the first canceled series to find a new home this year.
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ was picked up by NBC for a sixth season after Fox dropped the series.
