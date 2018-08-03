0 Ludacris bought a woman's groceries, not knowing the struggles she's had

Actor, restaurateur and recording artist Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is a community-minded guy who’s one to get personally involved.

When his Ludacris Foundation pitched in during a campaign called Hunger Action Month, for example, he didn’t merely stroke a check to the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Feeding America. He rolled up his sleeves and taught kids at the Carrie Steele Pitts Home how to prepare healthy snacks. Then they all played games. In November he and then Mayor Kasim Reed teamed up to hand out turkeys at the Rosel Fann Recreation Center in south Atlanta.

"We need to be the change we so often talk about," Ludacris said at the time. "We need to reflect more, share more, and love more.”

He did all three this week, and his hands-on approach changed a woman’s life for the better. She happened to be behind him in line at the grocery store when her things mingled with his.

“I might as well get it,” he said.

Then he ended up springing for her entire order, not knowing what a huge gesture it was. The shopper’s mom died during Hurricane Katrina and her husband died of brain cancer. She can’t usually afford to shop at Whole Foods - a friend gave her a gift card - and she was mostly buying food for her rescue animals.

After they shook hands and hugged, she asked the name of her benefactor. With all she’s been through, she didn’t recognize him right away.

“Just a guy,” he told her.

He used his personal light to fire up my own. Isn't that what we should be doing for each other?



I think it is.



Be like Ludacris y'all.



I know I'm gonna give it a try.



Thank you, Chris. God bless you. — Therra (@Therra) July 30, 2018

