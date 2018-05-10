0 Magazine apologizes after Monica Lewinsky says it rescinded invite because of Bill Clinton

Officials with Town & Country magazine apologized Thursday to Monica Lewinsky after she was disinvited from one of the magazine’s events because former President Bill Clinton decided to attend, according to multiple reports.

Lewinsky wrote about the magazine rescinding her invite in a cryptic tweet posted Wednesday.

“dear world: please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and -- then after i've accepted -- uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited,” Lewinsky wrote. “it's 2018.”

“definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag,” she added in a subsequent tweet.

Town & Country held its annual Philanthropy Summit on Wednesday in New York City, The Associated Press reported.

On Thursday, magazine officials apologized to Lewinsky, writing on Twitter that they “regret the way the situation was handled.”

We apologize to Ms. Lewinsky and regret the way the situation was handled. — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) May 10, 2018

Clinton introduced March for Our Lives panelists at Wednesday’s event, according to CNN. His press secretary, Angel Urena, said Clinton and his staff were unaware that Lewinsky had been invited to the summit.

President Clinton was invited to address the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit. He gladly accepted. Neither he nor his staff knew anything about the invitation or it being rescinded. https://t.co/iZ0xtG4OvQ — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) May 9, 2018

Clinton initially denied that he had an affair with Lewinsky, who was originally hired in 1995 as an unpaid White House intern. He admitted to the affair in 1998.

